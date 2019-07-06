The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arraigned the project manager and director of Akwa Ibom State Agency for Control of AIDS, Dr Nkereuwem Etok for allegedly stealing N30m HIV/AIDS funds.

According to Punch, Nkereuwem was arraigned before Justice A. Okeke of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo on a five count bordering on abuse of office and money laundering.

It was gathered that the funds was released to the agency in 2018 for outreach, sensitisation, HIV testing/counselling and purchase of screening and confirmatory test tie breaker, Punch reports.

Nkereuwem, according to reports used less than N6 million for the purpose for which the fund was released and diverted the rest for personal use.

“That you Dr Nkereuwem Etok between 26th and 28th November, 2018 at Uyo within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, while being Director and Project Supervisor of Akwa Ibom State Agency for the Control of AIDS did convert a total sum of N24,700,200.00, knowing that the said fund is a proceed of your unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended),” an account against the accused reads.

However, Nkereuwem pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The Judge therefore adjourned the hearing of the case to October 16 and 17, 2019, and also ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.