13-year-old boy allegedly butchers sleeping father in Edo

The teenager allegedly axed his father to death in his sleep.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) ece-auto-gen

The Police Command in Edo says it will rely on the legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) as it continues investigating the alleged murder of 79-year-old Osariakhi Oronsaye by his 13-year-old son.

SP Kontongs Bello, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) disclosed this on Monday in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at Egbon Estate in Evbuotubu, Benin, on Sunday.

Bello noted that the minor status of the offender had made it imperative for the command to liaise with the DPP, assuring that no stone would be left unturned in unraveling the motive behind the crime.

"I can confirm to you that the command is discussing with the DPP over the case. It is an unfortunate case, but we are also conducting our investigation to ensure that we unravel the case.

"The culprit is a minor, so we must be sure of what we are doing," the PPRO said.

NAN gathered that the deceased had reported his son to the Evbuotubu Police Station a week ago, but later pleaded with the police to leave the teen alone.

The young boy, however, carried out his threat, as he allegedly axed his father to death in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

