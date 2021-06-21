13-year-old boy allegedly butchers sleeping father in Edo

SP Kontongs Bello, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) disclosed this on Monday in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at Egbon Estate in Evbuotubu, Benin, on Sunday.

Bello noted that the minor status of the offender had made it imperative for the command to liaise with the DPP, assuring that no stone would be left unturned in unraveling the motive behind the crime.

"I can confirm to you that the command is discussing with the DPP over the case. It is an unfortunate case, but we are also conducting our investigation to ensure that we unravel the case.

"The culprit is a minor, so we must be sure of what we are doing," the PPRO said.

NAN gathered that the deceased had reported his son to the Evbuotubu Police Station a week ago, but later pleaded with the police to leave the teen alone.