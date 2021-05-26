RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Domino's brings the real taste with the Deeper Deep Pan!

It's a good thing Domino's didn't follow the old saying, "if you love something, let it go", No! They heard the people and elevated the Pan Pizza - it's softer, fluffier and a whole lot thicker!

If you loved the Pan Pizza, you are sure every bite of the Deeper Deep Pan Pizza!

When you have a slice of the Deeper Deep Pan pizza, you get a mouthful of Domino's signature cheesiness on a whole 'nother level- that will have you anticipating more slices. With every bite of the Domino's Deeper Deep Pan Pizza, your teeth sink deep into extra cheesy goodness paired with the fluffier crust toasted perfectly.

The Deeper Deep Pan is premium cheesy goodness that comes in packs full of flavours that will have your taste buds tingling at the sight of this panned treat. A single bite will have you grinning, and once done, and you will pat your belly in satisfaction, knowing you have eaten like royalty!

Hurry to any Dominos store near you or log into the website www.dominos.ng where you can seamlessly order the Deeper Deep Pan with a delightful range of appetizers and drinks. The moment you go the Deeper Deep Pan way, you will never want to go back!

The Deeper Deep Pan is more than just a pizza. It's the flawless blend of premium ingredients perfect for a chilled kick-back with those closest to us. Whether it's a birthday celebration, TGIF at the office or a night out with your spouse and kids. The Deeper Deep Pan is here to kick things up a notch! It's the better, juicier pizza experience.

*This is a featured post.

