On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, news broke that a Chinese Restaurant in Ikeja allegedly rejected Nigerians from entering its establishment on the grounds that they are Nigerians.

In an initial post by Instablog9ja, a Nigerian man complained to his friend that he could not enter the restaurant called Shi Shi Chinese Restaurant unless he was accompanied by a Chinese person.

Later on, Punch visited the restaurant located on 21B, Emina Crescent, Off Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos to confirm if the allegation was true.

Punch reports that its correspondent visited the restaurant on the morning of Tuesday, March 19, 2019 and was refused an entry into the restaurant by a security guard wearing Army combat camouflage.

The security guard reportedly told the correspondent he was acting on instructions.

The correspondent left a card and he was later contacted by the restaurant director, a Nigerian, Mr. Niyi Adegbite, who said that, “All over the world, Chinese restaurants are not open to every Tom, Dick and Harry.”

He did claim, however, that the Shi Shi Chinese Restaurant was open to the public. But when asked if Nigerians were allowed in the restaurant, Adegbite replied, “Not really.”

Adegbite told Punch that there are two sections of the restaurant - one strictly for Chinese people. He said, “I want to debunk all the allegations. The restaurant is open to everyone. But you know, Chinese restaurant is not for every Tom, Dick and Harry. Nobody can just enter.

“Come, and I will conduct you round the restaurant. I’m a Nigerian and how can I prevent my fellow people from entering in? But, of course, it’s for gentlemen, not for everyone.”

“The restaurant is divided into two sections. There is one open to the public and there is one called Hot Spot.

“The Hot Spot is where you enter and cook on your own. All the ingredients are made available. But it’s only for Chinese nationals.

“Maybe it’s this one that some people tried entering and were disallowed and is now causing the outcry.”

Pulse visited Shi Shi Chinese Restaurant on Tuesday night. When we asked to see the manager of the restaurant, the security officer at the gate said he wasn't available because he had gone home.

The security officer who claimed he has worked at the Chinese establishment for three years said there has never been a 'No Nigerians' policy.

"I have worked here for three years and we have never turned down any Nigerian. Please do not believe what you read on the Internet, it is fake" the security officer told Pulse.

He also showed our reporter a Nigerian woman and her daughter eating in the restaurant. The security officer also informed Pulse that there is a night club on the premises which is not open to everyone.

"There is a night club that but you can only gain entrance depending on how rich you are. Not everyone can go in except for people that have the money" he told Pulse.

His explanation differed slightly from what the director told Punch earlier in the day. The security officer refused to give Pulse the contact information for the manager.

There is a strong Chinese community in Lagos. In an interview with with Sun in 2017, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, said there are 40,000-50,000 Chinese living in Nigeria.

In November 2018, a Chinese company reportedly sacked Nigerians for refusing to practice Buddhism.