No fewer than 13 police officers were reportedly killed by bandits in the Kurar-mota village of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Bandits kill 13 police officers, injure several others in Zamfara
A resident of the area said he saw the bodies of the officers being evacuated to Gusau.
According to Punch, an indigene of the area, Malam Almu Shehu said, the officers were ambushed when they went to the village in their patrol vehicles.
“The police officers were passing through the area not knowing that, the bandits were hiding in the bush who opened fire, killing 13 of the Mobile Police and injured several others.” Shehu said.
He said he saw the bodies of the officers being evacuated to Gusau, the state capital.
“I was in Magami town today (Sunday) when I saw some Vehicles carrying the dead bodies of the police officers,” he said.
