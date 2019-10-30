Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have taken into custody a mother of six, Alhaja Sulaimon Kudirat Adunni and a 45-year-old man, Adindu Obinna Hyacinth.

While Adunni, who's a widow was arrested for ingesting 60 wraps of heroin, Hyacinth who hails from Nnewi, Anambra State was arrested for ingesting 93 wraps of cocaine.

The drug law enforcement agency arrested the duo at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The drug law enforcement agency say the suspect, whose life was in danger is now stable. (An illustrative image of NDLEA boss, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah rtd) [This Day]

According to The Nation, Kudirat who was on her way to London when she was nabbed, has excreted 28 out of the 60 wraps of the heroin she swallowed, while Hyacinth has excreted 93 wraps.

Briefing reporters on the arrests, the NDLEA Airport Commander MMIA, Garba Ahmadu, said the female drug trafficker has developed complications after vomiting the drugs and her life is in danger.

Ahmadu stated that Adunni coughed intermittently before she started vomiting and fainted in the process.

“She was promptly rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching hospital LASUTH. The suspect was examined by a team of medical specialists, ultrasound scan performed and CT scan was later recommended, which was immediately carried out on the suspect," Ahmadu added.

The NDLEA Airport Commander further revealed that after Adunni was certified stable, she was taken back to custody for further investigation in order to unravel other possible associates that are linked to the case.

Ahmadu assured that the suspect was kept under strict observation for possible excretion of the remaining 32 wraps.

Speaking of Hyacinth, the NDLEA commander said the second suspect did not give much problems as he excreted the 93 wraps ingested.

“In the process of excretion, the suspect made the first excretion of 35 wraps of suspected hard drugs and it was observed that one of the wraps excreted was almost unwrapped," Ahmadu was quoted as saying.

Revealing what led her to the incident, Adunni said she was given the drug to take to London by one Mukaila who was introduced to her by a friend, and this is her first time on congesting drugs.

On his part, Hyacinth said he got into the illicit business because someone stole his money. Thus, one Chuks promised him 3,000 Euros if he was successful in taking the drugs to Frankfurt.