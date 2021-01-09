Seven people have reportedly been killed during a clash between men of the Oyo State Security Network Agency better known as Operation Amotekun and herdsmen at Aiyete in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to Punch, the fight started at Okebi village in the morning of Saturday, January 9, 2021.

A resident of the area, who gave his name as Saliu told the newspaper that seven people had been killed.

Saliu also said that several houses had been burnt, adding that no one knew the cause of the fight yet.

He said, “Alhaji Usman Okebi and his two sons were killed. We don’t know what caused the fight. Some persons were shot and injured.

“The number of people killed has increased to seven. Those who were shot and ran away later died in the bush.”

Another source, who spoke to the newspaper said the clash was between the Amotekun corps and herdsmen.

The Commandant of Amotekun in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd), when contacted told Punch that he was on his way to the area to ascertain what happened.

