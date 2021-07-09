5 die, 2 injured as car rams into stationary truck in Ota

Umar said that the accident, which involved a Toyota Camry car with registration number APP 583G and a truck which had no plate number, happened at about 11.45 p.m. due to alleged excessive speeding and dangerous driving on the part of the driver of the car.

The sector commander said that the car lost control due to alleged excessive speeding and rammed into the stationary truck and this led to the death of five people, three male and two female.

He added that two other people sustained injuries in the accident that involved seven people.

“The corpses have been deposited at the morgue of Ota General Hospital while the survivors are receiving treatment at Craft Hospital, Ota," he said.

Umar described the crash as avoidable and advised motorists to avoid excessive speed and dangerous driving and to obey traffic regulations to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.

He commiserated with the families of the dead and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses.