5 die, 2 injured as car rams into stationary truck in Ota

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that five people were killed in an accident that involved a car and a stationary truck around Honda area on Ota-Idiroko Road on Thursday night.

5 die, 2 injured as car rams into stationary truck in Ota/Illustration. [NAN]
Mr Ahmed Umar, the State Sector Commander of FRSC, who confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, said that two other people sustained injuries.

Umar said that the accident, which involved a Toyota Camry car with registration number APP 583G and a truck which had no plate number, happened at about 11.45 p.m. due to alleged excessive speeding and dangerous driving on the part of the driver of the car.

The sector commander said that the car lost control due to alleged excessive speeding and rammed into the stationary truck and this led to the death of five people, three male and two female.

He added that two other people sustained injuries in the accident that involved seven people.

“The corpses have been deposited at the morgue of Ota General Hospital while the survivors are receiving treatment at Craft Hospital, Ota," he said.

Umar described the crash as avoidable and advised motorists to avoid excessive speed and dangerous driving and to obey traffic regulations to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.

He commiserated with the families of the dead and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses.

The sector commander called on them to contact the FRSC Command in Ota for details of the crash and to reclaim the property of the victims recovered from the accident scene.

