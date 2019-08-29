A 27-year-old Ghanaian lady simply identified as Afia Serwaa has revealed that her father broke her virginity and continues to sleep with her and three other sisters.

According to the frustrated lady, her heartless father broke her virginity after she completed her Junior High School, and now she is so obsessed with him that she hardly has any feelings for any other man.

She lamented about how her mother travels very often and does not have time to engage them in mother-daughter conversations, although she provides their needs duly.

READ ALSO: 14-year-old girl admits faking kidnap to be with boyfriend

Afia Serwaa claims to be habouring suicidal thoughts as a result of the incestuous act her father has been subjecting her and siblings to.

She contemplates killing her father too because she has developed some incomprehensible emotional obsession for him.

Watch her in the interview below as she makes the shocking revelation: