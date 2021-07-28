200 winners celebrate grants from Life Continental Lager and Goldberg Lager Beer

Back in 2015, Nigerian Breweries launched the Progress Booster initiative under the Life Continental Lager Beer brand to support enterprising minds in the South East where the bulk of their consumers live and help them grow their businesses or implement new ideas. With grants of ₦200,000 each, the brand has been able to support at least 600 businesses, reaching even businesses in Rivers, Delta, and Akwa Ibom states.

Following the two-year success of the Isedowo campaign, Nigeria’s largest brewer kicked off another empowerment initiative with its Goldberg Lager brand, this time focusing on supporting artisans in the South West with grants and other resources. The initiative tagged Isedowo was geared towards improving the informal sector in Nigeria and has since its inception in 2017 awarded over ₦50,000,000 to 250 artisans, mostly within rural communities.

In the Ikorodu community, Goldberg has given out 10 grants of ₦200,000 each this year, which most of the recipients have described as a dream come true for them. One of the winners, Prince Adeoye, who runs a laundry business said he has been in need of a washing machine and a bigger generator set to move his business forward and the grant solves that challenge for him. In his words; “I have been trusting God for such an opportunity which Goldberg has given to me, and I thank them for this.”

Nwaje Esther, a winner of the Progress Booster grant who only started her business in April 2021 in Asaba, Delta State, expressed great joy at receiving the ₦200,000 support from the Life Lager brand which she said will go into the purchase of an industrial weaving machine. “There are a lot of difficulties in the fashion design business and this grant automatically solves one of them for me”, she said.

Both Life Lager and Goldberg are still expected to tour more states with their empowerment initiatives which Kehinde Kadiri Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager, Nigerian Breweries Plc says is a tradition both brands will love to carry on for a very long time given its impact on its beneficiaries and other consumers of the brand.