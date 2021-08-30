Senate President Lawan encourages more Boko Haram fighters to surrender

Thousands of fighters have surrendered and been reintegrated into society through the Federal Government's controversial rehabilitation programme.

Many critics have condemned the government's failure to prosecute the terrorists to serve as deterrence, noting that it is injurious to morale of troops fighting the insurgents.

However, Lawan said on Monday, August 30, 2021 that the surrender of many terrorists should be regarded as a positive for Nigeria's counter-insurgency.

He said the terrorists who surrender should be appropriately processed so as to address the concerns many have regarding the rehabilitation programme.

"Those that have no issues to answer should be sanitised and taken back to their communities.

"Those that may have issues to answer should be taken through the legal processes but we must ensure that we encourage Boko Haram elements and those they have taken by force to come out to surrender so that this unnecessary insurgency placed on us comes to an end," he said.

Boko Haram has terrorised the north east region since 2009 and displaced millions of people from their communities, with their activities spreading to communities in neighbouring countries.

The death toll directly linked to the group's violence has been estimated to be around 35,000, but the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said in a recent report that the total death toll is 10 times higher.

"We estimate that through the end of 2020, the conflict will have resulted in nearly 350,000 deaths, with 314,000 of those from indirect causes," the report noted.