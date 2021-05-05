Saraki celebrates release of abducted Afaka students

Following the release of the students, Saraki in a series of tweets on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, hoped the students would receive necessary physical and psychological care and support after spending 55 days in captivity.

He also urged security agencies to go after the students’ abductors and prosecute them to serve as deterrent to other actors.

Saraki said, “I join all Nigerians to thank Almighty God for the safe release of the 29 students that were abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State.

“I hope that the young students — who will undoubtedly be traumatized by this horrific experience — receive the necessary physical and psychological care and support that they require.

“At this time, our security agencies must not relent in tracking down all the perpetrators of this abduction and prosecuting them expeditiously under our laws — to serve as a strong deterrent to other nefarious actors.

“Moving forward, our security agencies must also work to strengthen the security around all our educational institutions, and bolster their intelligence gathering to keep our nation’s students safe from such occurrences in the future.”