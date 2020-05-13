Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari’s new Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari.

The appointment of the former Minister of External Affairs was announced on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

In his congratulatory message to the new Chief of Staff on Wednesday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described Prof. Gambari as a decent Nigerian, saying he’s the right man for the job.

He said, “The choice of Professor Gambari as a successor to the late Mallam Abba Kyari by President Muhammadu Buhari is commendable. Gambari is not just an academic or a diplomat, he is a fine gentleman, a decent Nigerian who epitomizes the Nigerian dream.

“My personal and official interactions with Professor Gambari have brought about nothing but meaningful development. He is a man of many parts.

“I have no doubt that Professor Gambari’s appointment is a major win for the presidency and the nation as a whole, especially coming at a time when Nigeria is confronting a major challenge with a global outlook.’’

Gambari resumed at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday to participate in the first Federal Executive Council meeting conducted in nearly two months.