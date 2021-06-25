RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari constitutes Board of Federal Housing Authority

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the constitution of the Board of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for a period of three years, reappointing Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, from Zamfara, as Chairman.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
According to statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, in Abuja on Thursday, the president also approved other members of the Board to include:

Modestus Umenzekwe, Anambra; Mumini I. Hanafi, Kwara; Adamu Maina Dadi, Yobe; Eng. Adamu Ismaila, Adamawa; Barr. Zubairu S.N, Nasarawa State; Chinyere Anokwuru, Abia; Yinka Ogunsulire, Ondo State: Veronica Shinnaan, Plateau; Aleruchi Cookey-Gam, Rivers and Olajumoke Akinwunmi, Ogun.”

Shehu said Buhari’s approval of the appointments took into cognisance requisite competence, experience and network in the housing industry to actualize the administration’s vision of providing decent and affordable housing for Nigerians.

