The Cross River Police Command has warned supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from destroying billboards of governorship candidates across the state.

The command gave the warning in a statement through its Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, on Wednesday in Calabar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the warning was sequel to the complaint by the governorship candidates of both political parties, following the destruction of their billboards by some alleged thugs.

“It has come to our knowledge that some members of both political parties in the state are going about defacing and tearing other people’s posters/billboards and causing security breach in the state.

“The command want to categorically state that anyone or group of persons found in the ugly act will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law,’’ he said.