President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday approved the appointment of retired Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, as Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

The president, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, also named Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto as Executive Secretary of the fund.

The presidential aide revealed that President Buhari approved six members representing various interest groups including Mansur Ahmed as members of the Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

Shehu, however, gave clarification in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, that Mansur Ahmed was mistakenly mentioned as Representative of the Organised Labour instead of the organised Private Sector.

The statement read in part: ”In our statement yesterday (Wednesday) on the above subject, we inadvertently stated that Engr. Mansur Ahmed is to represent the Organised Labour on the Board.

”He is actually to represent Organised Private Sector and not Labour being Executive Director, Dangote Group and President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

”The inadvertence is regretted.”

Other members of the Board are: Mr Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri – Representing Ministry of Police Affairs; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu – Representing Nigeria Police Force and Usman Bilkisu – Representing Ministry of Justice.

Mr Ben Akabueze (DG, Budget and National Planning) – Representing Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Dr Michael Bamidele Adebiyi – Representing Civil Society Group are also members of the board.