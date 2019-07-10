Reading the resolution, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, the Speaker of Oyo State Assembly, urged Gov. Seyi Makinde to make use of resolutions from the security conference of governors in the South – West States in Nigeria.

“Commissioner of Police in the state should work in synergy with other sister security outfits to put an end to kidnapping and other criminal activities in Oyo, Ibarapa, Oke – Ogun and border towns of Republic of Benin.

“Local government areas should also accommodate vigilance groups to assist the police in curbing criminality in the state.

“Security agents should be proactive in tackling the menace of kidnapping as the ugly act seems to be on the increase, especially among people identified as foreigners,” he added.

The motion was jointly sponsored by Mr Akeem Mustapha representing Kajola State Constituency; Peter Ojedokun, Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North and Kehinde Isiaka, Oyo East and Oyo West.

Other lawmakers in their contributions had decried the porous nature of Nigerian borders, especially that linking Republic of Benin.

They urged the Nigeria Immigration Service to tighten security at the borders to curb the influx of foreigners into the country.