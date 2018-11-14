Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo's N5.8b case with the National Assembly, explained

Osinbajo's N5.8b case with the National Assembly, explained

This article explains all you need to know about the N5.8billion misappropriation allegation levelled against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo by the National Assembly.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Osinbajo's N5.8b case with the National Assembly, explained play

Osinbajo is mobbed as he meets beneficiaries of Trader Moni scheme in Lagos, November 12, 2018

(Novo Isioro )

The House of Representatives has been dragging Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for two weeks now, over a certain N5.8billion that was disbursed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in June of 2017.

This article will walk you through what the House of Representatives is saying, Osinbajo’s response to the allegations of not following due process and why this is such a big deal for everyone.

Did Osinbajo really disburse N5.8billion as Acting President?

During one of those times when President Muhammadu Buhari left Nigeria for his routine medical vacation in London, his deputy, Osinbajo, stepped in to oversee Nigeria’s affairs as the constitution stipulates.

It was at a time when Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) fleeing Boko Haram's bombs and bullets in a restive Northeast region, were starving and badly needed succour.

According to presidency spokesperson, Laolu Akande, “on April 15, 2017, the United Nations World Food Programme (UN WFP), a major aid organisation and food supplier to the region, had issued a warning that it would be reducing its vital support to about 1.8 million IDPs by as much as 85 per cent due to corresponding reduction in funding by the donor countries.

“Around the same time, the United Nations Commission for Refugees in Geneva also warned of the growing risk of mass deaths from starvation among people living in the conflict areas.’’

Osinbajo's N5.8b case with the National Assembly, explained play

Osinbajo surrounded by ministers at the Act Now Townhall meeting in Abuja, November 12, 2018

(Novo Isioro )

 

To prevent the humanitarian crisis in the Northeast from worsening, the presidency, through Osinbajo, approved the said N5.8billion to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

As Akande puts it: “There was an immediate need to distribute grains, including rice, maize, soya beans and sorghum, to Internally Displaced Persons through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“The only way to obtain the quantity of grains required was to resort to the National Food Security Programme (NFSP) earlier established by the Federal Government as a means of shoring up its strategic grain reserves.

“It was in consequence of the Federal Government decision to urgently purchase the stored grains for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons that the CBN made the proposal for approval of 30,905.08 Metric Tonnes at N5,229,685,333.26.

Osinbajo's N5.8b case with the National Assembly, explained play

NEMA distributes food supplies to displaced persons

(Punch )

 

“NEMA also originated a request to the Acting President, dated May 25, 2017, requesting the sum of N829,026,456.00 for general logistics, branding & packaging, tracking, security, personnel, media and publicity and contingency costs of taking the grains from their respective locations in Kano, Kaduna, Funtua, Ibadan and Gombe to Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Jigawa States.’’

So, yes, Osinbajo did approve the sum of N5.8billion as relief aid to displaced persons.

Why does the House have a problem with Osinbajo’s approval and the disbursement?

The House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness has concluded that Osinbajo disbursed this chunk of money without following due process or public procurement rules.

Chairman of the House investigative committee, Ali Isa, says as chairman of the governing board of NEMA and approving authority at the time, Osinbajo certainly has tons of questions to answer.

Isa explained that the approval process for the N5.8bn sum contravened the National Assembly’s power of approval, as the money was removed from the Eurobond without the consent of the National Assembly.

“There was no procurement, there was no due process, no contract, yet the money was released and expended,” he stated.

Isa adds that the disbursed money didn’t fix the problem it was meant to fix.

Lawmaker stoned in Taraba after donating motorcycles and car play House of Reps says Osinbajo's disbursement didn't follow due process (sweetcrudereports)

 

“We invited various state governments and the governors or representatives of the various governors who told us that no bag of grain was delivered to their states. So, we gathered our facts from the presentations from various states and stakeholders,” Isa says.

The lawmaker adds that even though Osinbajo’s name wasn’t mentioned in the report, there is no way he is going to absolve himself of how the money was frittered.

“There is nowhere in my report where I mentioned the Vice President or Prof. Yemi Osinbajo but he may have questions to answer as the chairman of the governing board,” he adds.

Osinbajo insists he did nothing wrong

Speaking through Akande, his spokesperson, Osinbajo says the lawmakers have got it all wrong.

“The House Committee concluded that the payment made was in contravention of approval of the National Assembly. This conclusion is both false and misleading”, Akande says.

Osinbajo’s spokesperson adds that because it was an emergency measure, the vice president acted within the ambit of the law.

“Section 43 of the Public Procurement Act makes provision for emergency procurement, in which case the procuring entity is allowed to engage in direct contracting for goods and file a report thereafter with the Bureau of Public Procurement", he says.

Osinbajo also disagrees that the grains were not delivered to IDPs.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo play Vice President Yemi Osinbajo delivers one of his rousing speeches (The Cable)

 

“The suggestion that the grains were never delivered to the target states is also blatant falsehood.

“In fact, the then Acting President personally inspected the electronic truck-tracking unit established in Maiduguri for the purpose of monitoring the transportation, and flagged off the food distribution on the 8th of June, 2017.

“Besides, there was the integration of a robust monitoring and evaluation system into the operation in order to facilitate a transparent and accountable process.

“Therefore, all insinuations on this matter regarding purported indictments and perceived violations of due process or the constitution are baseless and totally false.

“Such interpretations are flawed and should be utterly ignored,’’ he said.

In summary, Osinbajo wants the world to know that the approval followed due process, while the House thinks otherwise.

What do you make of both sides of the story?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Related Articles

Complete House of Reps Committee report indicting NEMA’s governing board
Osinbajo visits Bayelsa flood victims, says disaster is monumental
Osinbajo VP continues condolence tour as he meets flood victims in Delta, Anambra
Osinbajo Vice President directs NEMA to supply building materials for Niger IDPs
Osinbajo "We are paying attention," Osinbajo tells Niger State flood victims on condolence visit
In Anambra Flood destroys 200-hectare rice farm — SEMA boss
Sani Sidi How ex NEMA DG “maintained 20 bank accounts”
Mustapha Maihaja Here’s why Reps is investigating NEMA boss
We stand by you, Osinbajo tells flood victims in Bayelsa, Rivers
North-East food aid: Presidency says allegation of violations baseless

Local

Buhari says Ganduje is a responsible leader
Buhari says Ganduje is a responsible leader
Ooni of Ife is sad over political tension in Ekiti
2019 general elections: Ooni of Ife urges Nigerians to support INEC
A group known as the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has condemned the comment made by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami regarding the release of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dauki.
FG applies to try Dasuki in absentia over alleged illegal arms possession
Army general says security challenges have exposed gaps in military training
X
Advertisement