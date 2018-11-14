Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Only leaders with integrity can drive Nigeria’s growth — Ambode

Only leaders with integrity can drive Nigeria’s economic growth — Ambode

Ambode made the assertion at Alausa, Ikeja, when he received the national leadership of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International in Nigeria.

  • Published:
Ambode: This is what Gov told new Perm Secs play Only leaders with integrity can drive Nigeria’s economic growth — Ambode (ThisDay )

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday said that if Nigeria must develop and have sizable improvement in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), people of good conscience and high integrity must be at the helm of affairs of all areas of the economy.

Ambode made the assertion at Alausa, Ikeja, when he received the national leadership of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International in Nigeria.

He said the country had a lot to benefit when good business practice was combined with excellent religious conscience.

According to him, this would obviously result in growth and development.

“The economy of Lagos cannot be that productive to improve the GDP if there are no people with good conscience and this is what this fellowship stands for.

“It is not enough for you to have resources, it is not enough for you to have people that can improve productivity but again there are people who have to be drivers to arrive at the GDP or the kind of nation that we want,” he said.

Ambode said since his assumption of office in the last three and half years, concerted efforts had been made to ensure religious harmony and also create greater enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“All we do as a government is just to ensure that we create an enabling environment for people to practice religion without interference and at the same time greater enabling environment for them to do their businesses.

“So, when we combine good businesses and good religious conscience, obviously the nation will grow and then the nation will develop,” Ambode said.

Ambode described members of the fellowship as distinguished personalities in various fields, and equally commended them for holding their annual convention in Lagos.

He said it was instructive that such was taking place at a time the nation needed prayers.

Earlier, the National President of the fellowship, Mr Ifeanyi Odedo, said the team was on the visit to inform the governor of the ongoing 87th National Convention of the Fellowship.

Idris said it was also to explore partnership in key areas to grow the country’s GDP such as housing, agro industry, and information communication technology, among others.

He also commended the governor for his giant strides in the last three and half years, saying it was commendable that he had given priority to people-oriented policies and programmes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Related Articles

Kemi Adetiba narrates ugly experience in the hands of airport officials
Business Traders get collateral free loan in Lagos markets with FG's TraderMoni
Aremu Afolayan apologises to government days after calling them out on Instagram
Use new networks at Lagos Trade Fair to grow economy, Ambode tasks businesses
We need pedestrian bridge at Toyota B/Stop, Ladipo traders beg Ambode
Commuters lament waiting time to board BRT at Ikorodu-CMS corridor
APC senatorial candidate promises to donate 4-year salary to party members
We tried to lobby Tinubu to save Ambode’s second term - Sen. Adefuye
‘I once lobbied to become Obafemi Hamzat’s Chief Of Staff’, Sanwo-Olu reveals

Local

Over 16,000 bags of rice meant for IDPs reportedly rotting away in NEMA stores
Over 16,000 bags of rice meant for IDPs reportedly rotting away in NEMA stores
25-year-old man electrocuted while hanging Buhari's picture on an electric pole
25-year-old man electrocuted while hanging Buhari's picture on an electric pole
Kogi Assembly passes Youth Devt Commission Bill, 4 others into law
Ember Months: No blood sucking demons on roads, drive carefully, FRSC tells drivers
X
Advertisement