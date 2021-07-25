Olubadan sends delegation to Benin Republic over Sunday Igboho’s prosecution

The monarch in a statement by his Director of Media and Publicity, Adeola Oloko said the delegation was sent to observe the proceedings of the court case involving Sunday Igboho.

Olubadan said the move would allay the fears of several people, including protesting youths who recently besieged his palace and accused him of folding his arms over the travails of Sunday Igboho and his co-travellers.

The statement reads in part, “Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, reared children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan and as such he has the rights to be protected by Ibadan Traditional Institution within the ambit of the law just like any human being in Ibadan.”

The monarch, who claimed to have been in touch with Yoruba prominent royal fathers also said he won’t allow the “repeat performance of Yoruba-Fulani coalition of 1814”.

He said, “Students of Nigeria history may wish to be reminded that when some people during the period under reference chose to engage in territorial expansion to the sea, it took the Ibadan army under Balogun Oderinlo to repel the attack and stop the incursion near Osogbo.”

Olubadan’s statement was issued hours after Yoruba monarchs in the Republic of Benin met in Port Novo to discuss the arrest and prosecution of the embattled Yoruba Nation agitator.