He said the theme of the lecture - "Reinventing Nigeria’s Unity for Global Relevance In the 21st Century: Issues of Identity, Governance and Stability" - was apt as it aimed at making the country better and more relevant in global affairs in the years ahead.

According to the governor, the nation lacks a true national leader with a clear determination and focus to unify the country.

He pointed out that leadership is pivotal to whatever social change that is desired, insisting that "it is the leader that charts and navigates the way for the flock to follow and it is the leader’s action, inaction and body language that dictate the tunes for the dance steps of the public."

Okowa added: "There is no doubt that inefficient leadership is the major challenge retarding the growth and sustainable development of Nigeria.

"Having such a unifying person would have been one big leap, because it could have taken care of the most central challenges of our country.

"With a good leader, the country would immensely benefit more from its ethno-religious diversity."

He stressed that the endowments and resources of the country cannot be harnessed and put to full economic use without unity.

Unity, the governor stated, is at the heart of progress, sustainable development and wealth, adding that unity would help Nigerian to harness untapped resources, "create a place called home for our young generation, put Nigeria on the global stage for good reasons and inspire a spirit of greatness."

The highpoint of the event was the investiture of the governor as Patron of NIPR.

Earlier, the President and Chairman of NIPR’s Governing Council, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, thanked the governor for hosting the Institute’s annual lecture in Asaba.