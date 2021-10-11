RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes 795kg hard drugs Imo, arrests suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) seized 794.5kg of hard drugs and arrested 107 suspects in Imo between January and September.

NDLEA seizes 795kg hard drugs Imo, arrests suspects. (image used for illustration) [Vanguard]
Mr Nse Inam, NDLEA Commander in Imo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Monday that it rehabilitated four drug addicts and counselled 73 users during the period.

“’Six drug addicts are currently undergoing rehabilitation, while the 73 drug users who were counselled had been reunited with their families,’’ he said.

He added that the command secured conviction of 14 persons in the 27 local government areas of the state, while 106 cases were pending at the courts.

"The NDLEA also conducted drug abuse and prevention sensitisation in the state in line with its Drug Demand Reduction programme," he said.

“The sensitisation was conducted at Imo State University, Owerri; ABC Transport Company Ltd, Owerri; Priscillia Memorial Secondary School, Oguta Local Government Area and at the Nigerian Navy College, Owerrinta.

“It was also conducted at St. Silas Anglican Church, Owerri; Four Brothers School, Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area; Amuzi Progressive Town Union, Mbaise and at FedEx Courier Ltd., Owerri.

“We have been carrying out weekly public enlightenment through radio programmes and sensitisation at various other public places.

“We’re fighting drug abuse and we’ll keep fighting it,’’ he told NAN.

Inam thanked Gov. Hope Uzodinma for supporting the agency and called on the Imo State government to build and equip drug rehabilitation centres with functional facilities.

He also urged traditional rulers and religious leaders in the state to enlighten their subjects and followers on the ills of drug abuse.

Inam noted, however, that operational activities of the command had been hampered by lack of vehicles and the spate of insecurity in the state.

He called on residents to avail the command of useful information regarding the whereabouts of drug dealers and users while pledging continued service delivery in line with its constitutional mandate.

