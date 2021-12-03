RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

MURIC, others ask govt to check flamboyant lifestyles of some Nigerians

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some leaders of faith-based organisations have called for a check on flamboyant lifestyles that could not be backed by legitimate earnings.

MURIC's Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola. [punchng]
MURIC's Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola. [punchng]

This, they argued, would discourage get-rich-quick syndrome in the society.

Recommended articles

They made this call at the on-going 2021 inter-faith parley organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) said censoring flamboyant lifestyles was necessary to forestall social baits that made such style trendy.

He said that if peoples’ sources of wealth and excessive spending were censored, probity would be entrenched.

Akintola said that the bedrock for a sane society should begin with moral censorship.

“Our youths are emulating what they see the older generations do and internalise such societal deformity with ease.

“By the time the society de-emphasises excessive lifestyles or at most begin to reject donations from such characters then will youth be humane and toe the line of due diligence in their quest for wealth,’’ he said.

Also speaking at the session, Pastor Basile Ibeh said regulatory authorities should ensure public officials lived within their earnings to discourage corruption.

She noted that public officials who had looted the treasury went about displaying their ill-gotten wealth with impunity.

“Such trend, if allowed to continue, would only encourage self-aggrandisement to the detriment of the larger society,’’ she said.

In her contribution, Mrs Mutiat Orolu-Balogun, a lawyer, said people who indulged in flamboyant lifestyles that could not be backed with legitimate incomes should be prosecuted.

Orolu-Balogun urged states and the Federal Government to enact laws to cage such people in places where they could be rehabilitated.

The theme of the parley was: “Achieving greater Lagos: Role of religious bodies.’’

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate accuses powerful Nigerians of delaying AMCON’s recovery effort

Senate accuses powerful Nigerians of delaying AMCON’s recovery effort

Gov Umahi has no plans to return to PDP – APC says

Gov Umahi has no plans to return to PDP – APC says

CAN loses bid to overturn CAMA as court dismisses suit against CAC, Trade Minister

CAN loses bid to overturn CAMA as court dismisses suit against CAC, Trade Minister

Pope Francis appoints Nigeria's Bishop Badejo Vatican Communications’ Dicastery

Pope Francis appoints Nigeria's Bishop Badejo Vatican Communications’ Dicastery

WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala calls for vaccine equity

WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala calls for vaccine equity

Nigerian youths not ready for leadership positions – APC member

Nigerian youths not ready for leadership positions – APC member

Gavi invests N64 billion in roll-out of malaria vaccine in Nigeria, others

Gavi invests N64 billion in roll-out of malaria vaccine in Nigeria, others

Teachers recruitment: Osun govt to release names of successful applicants

Teachers recruitment: Osun govt to release names of successful applicants

MURIC, others ask govt to check flamboyant lifestyles of some Nigerians

MURIC, others ask govt to check flamboyant lifestyles of some Nigerians

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Falz shuns Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace,' says it's a disrespectful joke

Runtown and Falz (middle) joined the protest in Lagos (Guardian)