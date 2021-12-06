Moghalu says placing African nations on travel ban list is 'Omicron apartheid'

The recent travel policies from some developed nations like the United Kingdom and Canada, have been slammed as "racist" and "travel apartheid" by continental and global health leaders alike.

Moghalu, who has called for visa ban reciprocity from the affected nations, thinks that this is yet another example of developed nations short-changing their less developed partners at every opportunity.

"Omicron apartheid and the hoarding of COVID-19 vaccine for their citizens by developed countries is yet one more proof that the notion of an international community is an illusion.

"Only naïve governments believe outsiders will drink Panadol for their internal headaches.

"What we have, according to the English School Theory of International Relations, is an anarchical international society in which states push for their national interest and agendas," the ex-presidential candidate writes on Twitter.