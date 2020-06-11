The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu says the anti-graft agency has recovered N980bn in the last five years.

Magu disclosed this on Thursday, June 11, 2020, while speaking at a press conference to mark the 2020 Democracy Day in Abuja.

He also made it known that the EFCC was investigating serving and former state governors for graft including those who connived with them.

The EFCC boss, however, refused to mention the governors that are being investigated saying that could hinder the investigation.

He said, “We are on course in all the cases we are prosecuting, our scorecard in the area of conviction is 2,240 in the last five years and we recovered assets in excess of N980billion, with quite a large array of non-monetary assets. We are also investigating serving and former governors and questioning those conniving with them.”

According to Magu, some of the non-monetary assets the agency has recovered include estates, private jets, oil vessels, filling stations, schools, hotels, trucks and other automobiles, pieces of jewellery, plazas, shopping malls, electronics, among others.

Magu also praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s anti-corruption agenda, saying the agenda “is real, robust and yielding visible results”.