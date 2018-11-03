Pulse.ng logo
Lagos Trade Fair: Only 1 functional bank ATM on Day 2

NAN reports that besides the functioning Fidelity Bank ATM, a First Bank mobile ATM van at the fair ground was yet to commence operation.

The 2017 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair

Only one Automated Teller Machine (ATM) is functioning at the ongoing 2018 Lagos International Trade Fair, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

There was a long queue of bank customers at the only functioning ATM as customers complained about the inadequate number of financial institutions on ground.

Other bank and insurance companies that have erected stands at the fair were Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), LAPO Microfinance Bank, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, Leadway Insurance and Staco Insurance.

Mr Gabriel Idahosa, Chairman, Trade Promotion Board of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), said that more banks would commence operation by Monday to facilitate seamless business activities at the fair.

He said that some of the banks were conducting installation of their computer systems and ATMs to meet the needs of exhibitors and visitors during the 10-day of the event.

NAN reports that the annual fair, organised by LCCI, began on Nov. 2 and will end on Nov. 11.

