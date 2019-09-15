Task Force chairman in the state, Olayinka Egbeyemi announced this on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in a statement released by Adebayo Taofiq, the agency’s head of public affairs unit.

Olayinka said the suspects were arrested because of their nefarious activities around the areas, which he said presents a negative image to tourists and Lagos residents.

The statement reads: “Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, over the weekend, raided all streets within Central Business District including surroundings of the ‘African Shrine’, Alausa, Ikeja.”

“The enforcement operations became imperative following complaints from members of the public about the criminal activities of miscreants and environmental nuisance of illegal street traders around the Shrine.”

Explaining why the raid was conducted around Afrika Shrine, Olayinka said the raid was carried out in the area because sales of hard drugs like tramadol, codeine, skunk, Weed, illegal mixed liquor take place in the area.

“These consumable and non-consumable items are freely sold on the streets in defiance of security agencies and government authority.”

“The Lagos state government has vowed to sustain the security onslaught on all areas identified as criminal hideouts and hard drug outlets across the state, especially within the metropolis.”

One of the arrested traders, Abike Adeyemi, who sells ‘Skuchies’ and ‘Hot drinks’ around the ‘African Shrine’ said she pays N1,900 every week to a representative of Ikeja local government.

According to Olayinka, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, has directed that all arrested persons be immediately prosecuted.