Persistent rainfall has sent Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital and economic nerve center, under-water; a recurring problem in one of the world’s most densely populated and horribly planned cities.

The rains have come pouring down all week long.

On Wednesday, June 17, it rained for hours all through, to the morning of June 18, 2020.

As a result, commuters are stranded on major highways en route offices and residents have shared stories of flooded apartments and streets.

The floods have compounded traffic in a city famous for its gridlock.

The story is the same on the Island and Mainland areas of the city of some 20 million residents.

Successive state governments have tried to fix the flood problem without success, especially with the city lying below sea level.

It also hasn't helped that residents often clog water or drainage channels with refuse--a habit that law enforcement hasn't been able to suppress.