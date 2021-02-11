Mr Ahmad Jebe, the Special Adviser on Islamic Matters to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, says the remains of Alhaji Lateef Jakande will be buried on Friday according to Islamic rites.

Jebe , alongside the third son of the late Jakande, Mr Seyi Jakande, who was receiving sympathisers at the family’s house on behalf of the state and family, said that the venue for late Jakande’s internment would be announced soon.

Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the first Executive Governor of Lagos State and a former Minister for Works and Housing, died on Thursday at the age of 91.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that people from various walks of life were seen at the deceased house at No. 2, Bishop St., Ilupeju, Lagos, to express their condolences over Alhaji Jakande’s demise.

NAN correspondent who monitored activities at the residence, reports that different individuals and groups of people were seen weeping, lauding the late icon and some registering their condolences in the register opened by the family for their late Patriarch.

Mr Ali Adeyemi (APC- Mushin 1) who was one of the early callers at the family house in Ilupeju said that Nigeria had lost a great man and a philanthropist who was passionate about the wellbeing of the poor masses in the society.

“Baba was a great man and a great philanthropist. He was an architect and one of the pioneers of Lagos state. He was a leader who contributed immensely to the modern development of the state.

“Baba served as a link between the old and the new era of developments in the state and had the interest of the poor at heart.

“It was during his era that several low cost housing estates were built in Lagos State and were made affordable for the ordinary citizens,” he said.