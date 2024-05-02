ADVERTISEMENT
Court detains activist for accusing Gov Alia’s aide of embezzling over ₦20m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The activist is charged with criminal conspiracy, cyberstalking and defamation of character.

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State [TheCable]
Mojekwu who lives at Plot 10, Alexander Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja is charged with criminal conspiracy, cyberstalking and defamation of character. However, the Chief Magistrate, Kelvin Mbanongun did not take Mojekwu’s plea for want in jurisdiction. Mbanongun adjourned the matter until June 17 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Godwin Ato told the court that on March 8, a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Benue Command, Makurdi written by one S. A. Akpehe on behalf of Akura was received at the State CID, Makurdi.

Ato said the petition stated that on February 20, Mojekwu, operating under the auspices of Global Integrity Crusade Network authorised a petition addressed to the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) circulated the same on Facebook and WhatsApp where he accused Akura who is currently the Special Adviser to the governor on Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs of embezzlement.

Mojekwu in his petition to the EFCC accused the complainant of supervising the outright embezzlement and diversion of over ₦20 million being part of aggregate federal accounts allocation committee to the 23 focal government councils between June to November 2023 using individual and privately owned companies.

The complainant said his attention was drawn to the petition posted on "Mojekwu” a timeline on February 28 where one Torkuma Terhile commented “feeling crazy”, saying that the false allegation by the defendant was injurious to his person.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 310 of the Penal Code Law of Benue, 2004 and 24 (a)(b) (2)(a}(b)(c) Cyber Crimes Prohibition Act, 2015.

