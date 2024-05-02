Troops kill 715 terrorists, rescue 465 hostages across Nigeria in 1 month

The Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja on the operations of the Armed Forces.

He added that the troops also apprehended no fewer than 1,146 suspects during ambushes, raids, fighting patrols and other covert operations during the month.

Buba said several enclaves of notable terrorist leaders And commanders like Nasanda, Babaru, Kamilu Buzaru, Ali Dawud, Bakura Fallujah and Mallam Ari, across North West, were bombarded and destroyed.

According to him, other terrorist leaders and commanders engaged in air strikes include Mallam Yadee in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger and Bello Turji’s camp in Kagara forest located between Shinkafi in Zamfara and Isa LGA in Sokoto State.

“All the surviving terrorist Commanders and leaders are walking corpses as we would get them, sooner than later.”

Buba explained that “the synchronised strikes between the ground and air forces during the period under review resulted in over 715 terrorists neutralised, arrested 1,146 persons and rescued 465 kidnapped hostages.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 937 assorted weapons, 23,034 assorted ammunitions and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over ₦2 billion.’’

In the North East, the defence spokesman said troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted operations into Sambisa Forest, Timbuktu Triangle and the Tumbus around the Lake Chad Region within the month.

He said that the operations led to the elimination of 248 terrorists, the arrest of 422, and the rescue of 163 kidnapped hostages while a total of 714 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered to troops.

According to him, the recovered seized items include 208 AK47 rifles, 34 fabricated and 45 Dane guns, 18 assorted arms, 3,672 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 2,058 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 422 assorted ammunition.

In the North Central, Buba said operations conducted by troops of Operation Safe Haven in several hot spots neutralised 32 terrorists and violent extremists and arrested 148 while 35 kidnap hostages were rescued.

He said the troops equally recovered 23 AK47 rifles, 19 fabricated guns, 93 assorted arms, 788 rounds of 7.62mm special, 451 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 256 assorted ammunitions. The defence spokesman also said that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke had conducted operations to several criminal strongholds in April.

“Overall, troops neutralised 60 terrorists, arrested 99 suspects and rescued 57 kidnapped hostages and also recovered 40 AK47 rifles, 60 assorted arms, 917 rounds of 7.62mm special, 896 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 331 assorted ammunitions,’’ he said.

In the North West, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji maintained the momentum against terrorists hibernating in Bayan Ruwa and other enclaves. Responding to questions, Buba said there has been a linkage between illegal mining and acts of terrorism in the region, as well as foreign involvement in illegal mining.

He said the troops neutralised no fewer than 297 terrorists, apprehended 141 suspects and rescued 143 kidnapped hostages within the period, in addition to the recovery of 182 AK47 rifles, 57 fabricated guns, 71 assorted arms, 4,192 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2,341 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 556 assorted ammunitions.

Under Operation Whirl Punch, Buba said the troops neutralised 31 terrorists, arrested 69 suspects, rescued 17 kidnap victims, and recovered 20 AK47 rifles, 28 assorted arms, 538 rounds of 7.62mm special, 397 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 1,200 assorted ammunition.

In the South-South, he said the troops of Operation Delta Safe neutralised nine violent extremists, arrested 164 persons involved in crude oil theft and recovered 2,563,335 litres of crude oil, 254,620 litres of AGO, 1,050 litres of DPK and 8,000 litres of PMS.

He added that troops also recovered 56 assorted weapons and destroyed 74 wooden boats, 1,501 assorted ammunition and 76 illegal refining sites during the month. The defence spokesman added that in the South East, troops of Operation UDO KA neutralised 38 terrorists, arrested 103 suspects and rescued 50 kidnapped hostages.

