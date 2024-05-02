ADVERTISEMENT
Anti-graft agency arrests 3 Kano govt officials aiding foreigners secure citizenship

News Agency Of Nigeria

These are senior officials of the Kano state government conniving to write fake letters recommending illegal aliens to secure Nigerian citizenship, the agency said.

The Chairman of the agency, Muhuyi Magaji made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

He alleged that the suspects collected bribes from foreign nationals to write letters of recommendation to the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs, using Government letter-headed papers.

He named the suspects as Kabiru Shehu of the Ministry of Information; Hassan Aminu from the Office of the State Head of Service; and one Alhaji Musa Falgore, a retired staff of the information ministry.

“These are senior officials of the Kano state government conniving to write fake letters recommending illegal aliens to secure Nigerian citizenship.

“We have arrested them. They are giving us useful information. We will keep interrogating them; and at the end, if found wanting, they will be prosecuted.

“We will not tolerate this kind of unpatriotic action from senior government officials.

“This government abhors corruption, and we will do everything possible to ensure that anybody found neck-deep in corruption is exposed,” Muhuyi said.

