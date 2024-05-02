ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Slain NYSC member's brother petitions House of Reps, insists deceased not cultist

News Agency Of Nigeria

Damilola was allegedly murdered during a convocation ceremony of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Members of the House of Representatives [HOR]
Members of the House of Representatives [HOR]

Recommended articles

The lawmaker, while laying the petition in Abuja on Thursday, explained that it was written by one of his constituents, Iyanda Israel, the deceased brother.

Damilola was allegedly murdered during a convocation ceremony of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The petitioner in the petition dated 26th April 2024, insisted that neither himself, his late brother nor any of his guests were cultists as alleged by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the lawmaker, the petitioner had his convocation ceremony at LAUTECH and invited his brother, who was a serving corps member in Ibadan, and other friends to celebrate with him.

“But that in the course of the event, there was a fight which got the attention of the police, who in attempts to restore normalcy fire shots, one of which brought the late Damilola down."

He said the petitioner was also hit by a stray bullet on his left arm, and is currently at the hospital receiving treatment.

The lawmaker called on the House to expedite action to ensure that the officers that allegedly killed the deceased, officer Saheed, officer Olofe, and others face the full wrath of the law.

He also requested that the entire monitoring force in Ogbomoso be investigated for bullying and harassing students

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anti-graft agency arrests 3 Kano govt officials aiding foreigners secure citizenship

Anti-graft agency arrests 3 Kano govt officials aiding foreigners secure citizenship

ONSA directs security agencies to enforce Nigeria’s cybercrime law fully

ONSA directs security agencies to enforce Nigeria’s cybercrime law fully

ASUU faction dissociates self from UniAbuja strike, says cabal behind action

ASUU faction dissociates self from UniAbuja strike, says cabal behind action

Nigeria’s economy to experience significant growth soon – Shettima

Nigeria’s economy to experience significant growth soon – Shettima

Businesses grounded in Maiduguri fish market as traders revolt against leaders

Businesses grounded in Maiduguri fish market as traders revolt against leaders

Slain NYSC member's brother petitions House of Reps, insists deceased not cultist

Slain NYSC member's brother petitions House of Reps, insists deceased not cultist

Police arrest over 50 suspects after brutal clashes at Ile-Epo, Lagos

Police arrest over 50 suspects after brutal clashes at Ile-Epo, Lagos

Our government won't blame Buhari for any failure - Shettima

Our government won't blame Buhari for any failure - Shettima

Gov Eno donates 20 patrol vehicles to boost security, protect residents

Gov Eno donates 20 patrol vehicles to boost security, protect residents

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The pro-Bello protest was staged by the Kogi Youth Coalition, they claimed they were attacked by operatives of the commission [Naija News]

'There was no shoot out' - EFCC denies shooting Yahaya Bello protesters

The students’ union was said to have disrupted an interactive session by staff of the university with the Edo State governorship candidate of the Labour Party

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]

Akpabio pledges better wages, working conditions for Nigerian workers

Retirees demand pension increase [PM News Nigeria]

Borno retirees demand pension increase, lament ₦4,000 monthly payment