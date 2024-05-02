Slain NYSC member's brother petitions House of Reps, insists deceased not cultist

The lawmaker, while laying the petition in Abuja on Thursday, explained that it was written by one of his constituents, Iyanda Israel, the deceased brother.

Damilola was allegedly murdered during a convocation ceremony of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The petitioner in the petition dated 26th April 2024, insisted that neither himself, his late brother nor any of his guests were cultists as alleged by the police.

According to the lawmaker, the petitioner had his convocation ceremony at LAUTECH and invited his brother, who was a serving corps member in Ibadan, and other friends to celebrate with him.

“But that in the course of the event, there was a fight which got the attention of the police, who in attempts to restore normalcy fire shots, one of which brought the late Damilola down."

He said the petitioner was also hit by a stray bullet on his left arm, and is currently at the hospital receiving treatment.

The lawmaker called on the House to expedite action to ensure that the officers that allegedly killed the deceased, officer Saheed, officer Olofe, and others face the full wrath of the law.