ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest over 50 suspects after brutal clashes at Ile-Epo, Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had earlier gathered that the clash was caused by money won in betting games.

Police arrest over 50 suspects after brutal clashes at Ile-Epo, Lagos
Police arrest over 50 suspects after brutal clashes at Ile-Epo, Lagos

Recommended articles

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this on Thursday in a statement.

Hundeyin said the clash was between some hoodlums from shanties in the area and some youths.

He said the Divisional Police Officer of Oke-Odo, CSP Lekan Ogundare, swiftly led his men to the scene and restored normalcy to the place after some arrests were made.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over 50 suspects have so far been arrested, while the shanties they occupied have been destroyed, effectively dislodging them.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has directed the prompt prosecution of the arrested hoodlums.

“Fayoade has equally warned that the command would decisively deal with anyone found breaching the peace, in accordance with the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations), Area Commander of Alagbado and other Divisional Police Officers under the Area Command are currently on the ground to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had earlier gathered that the clash was caused by money won in betting games.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN learnt that one of the hoodlums from the shanties allegedly won an amount and was underpaid by the operator of the betting centre, resulting in an argument and fight.

“The hoodlums gathered in large numbers to disrupt the activities in the area by breaking bottles and making trouble.

“Some youths in the area challenged them for causing violence in the area, and this resulted in a big fight between the youths and the hoodlums,” a source told NAN.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anti-graft agency arrests 3 Kano govt officials aiding foreigners secure citizenship

Anti-graft agency arrests 3 Kano govt officials aiding foreigners secure citizenship

ONSA directs security agencies to enforce Nigeria’s cybercrime law fully

ONSA directs security agencies to enforce Nigeria’s cybercrime law fully

ASUU faction dissociates self from UniAbuja strike, says cabal behind action

ASUU faction dissociates self from UniAbuja strike, says cabal behind action

Nigeria’s economy to experience significant growth soon – Shettima

Nigeria’s economy to experience significant growth soon – Shettima

Businesses grounded in Maiduguri fish market as traders revolt against leaders

Businesses grounded in Maiduguri fish market as traders revolt against leaders

Slain NYSC member's brother petitions House of Reps, insists deceased not cultist

Slain NYSC member's brother petitions House of Reps, insists deceased not cultist

Police arrest over 50 suspects after brutal clashes at Ile-Epo, Lagos

Police arrest over 50 suspects after brutal clashes at Ile-Epo, Lagos

Our government won't blame Buhari for any failure - Shettima

Our government won't blame Buhari for any failure - Shettima

Gov Eno donates 20 patrol vehicles to boost security, protect residents

Gov Eno donates 20 patrol vehicles to boost security, protect residents

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The pro-Bello protest was staged by the Kogi Youth Coalition, they claimed they were attacked by operatives of the commission [Naija News]

'There was no shoot out' - EFCC denies shooting Yahaya Bello protesters

The students’ union was said to have disrupted an interactive session by staff of the university with the Edo State governorship candidate of the Labour Party

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]

Akpabio pledges better wages, working conditions for Nigerian workers

Retirees demand pension increase [PM News Nigeria]

Borno retirees demand pension increase, lament ₦4,000 monthly payment