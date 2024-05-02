Police arrest over 50 suspects after brutal clashes at Ile-Epo, Lagos

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this on Thursday in a statement.

Hundeyin said the clash was between some hoodlums from shanties in the area and some youths.

He said the Divisional Police Officer of Oke-Odo, CSP Lekan Ogundare, swiftly led his men to the scene and restored normalcy to the place after some arrests were made.

“Over 50 suspects have so far been arrested, while the shanties they occupied have been destroyed, effectively dislodging them.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has directed the prompt prosecution of the arrested hoodlums.

“Fayoade has equally warned that the command would decisively deal with anyone found breaching the peace, in accordance with the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations), Area Commander of Alagbado and other Divisional Police Officers under the Area Command are currently on the ground to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had earlier gathered that the clash was caused by money won in betting games.

NAN learnt that one of the hoodlums from the shanties allegedly won an amount and was underpaid by the operator of the betting centre, resulting in an argument and fight.

“The hoodlums gathered in large numbers to disrupt the activities in the area by breaking bottles and making trouble.