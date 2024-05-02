ONSA directs security agencies to enforce Nigeria’s cybercrime law fully

This is to secure Nigeria’s Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII), counter-terrorism and violent extremism, strengthen national security and protect economic interests.

The Head-Strategic Communications, ONSA, Zakari Mijinyawa, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the directive was part of the concrete steps being taken to prevent the use of social media and other platforms by terrorists and organised criminal groups.

Mijinyawa said that Nigeria had in 2022, joined 66 other countries that signed and ratified the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime.

The convention was to enhance international cooperation and provide a common platform and procedural tools for an efficient and safe cyberspace.

This, he said is pursuant to section 41(2) (a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015 requiring conformity of Nigerian cybercrime and cybersecurity laws and policies with regional and international standards.

Mijinyawa said that African leaders had recently stressed the urgent need for improved deployment of greater support and resources towards strengthening cybersecurity activities in Africa.

He added that the measure was also in line with the agreement reached at the just concluded High-Level African International Counter Terrorism Meeting in Abuja.

