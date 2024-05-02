ADVERTISEMENT
First lady, Obasanjo, Gowon, other dignitaries to attend Yar’Adua conference

News Agency Of Nigeria

The conference is a gathering of leaders from all walks of life to discuss ethical leadership in every sphere of endeavour.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, First lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, other dignitaries to attend Yar'Adua conference [Pulse.ng]
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, First lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, other dignitaries to attend Yar’Adua conference [Pulse.ng]

The President of Global Initiative For Leadership Success, the organisers of the event, Sunnie Chukumele made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that also expected at the event scheduled to be held on May 6, are the mother of late president Umaru Yar’Adua, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, and Rev. Hyacinth Alia of Benue.

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Gov. Bala Muhammed of Bauchi are expected at the conference and awards.

According to Chukumele, the conference is meant to be a gathering of leaders from all walks of life to discuss ethical leadership in every sphere of endeavour.

"The late president Umaru Yar’Adua exemplified pious, ethical, pragmatic and moral leadership in his lifetime both in private and public life.

“This earned him recognition as one of Africa’s best leaders.

“This Conference will be calling out the dis-functions and challenges of leadership and good governance generally, with practicable recommendations for improvement and solution for the wellbeing of the led and governed.

"Eminent Nigerians, leaders and captains of Industry have been nominated to be bestowed with special Awards of Honour,’’ Chukumele said.

Also, the chairman of the Initiative, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdullahi Mamman said the conference would attract a top echelon of leaders from diverse sectors and walks of life. According to Mamman President Bola Tinubu is expected to declare the conference open.

News Agency Of Nigeria

