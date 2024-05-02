Gov Eno donates 20 patrol vehicles to boost security, protect residents

Eno presented the Toyota Hilux Trucks fitted with state-of-the-art gadgets to the agencies on Thursday.

“This gesture is to ensure the state remains one of the most peaceful and safe for its citizenry and investors.

“It is part of the government’s effort at ridding the state of criminal elements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My administration will stop at nothing to ensure that peace and security in the state is maintained,” he said.

The governor added that the state was also setting up a Tactical Command Control Centre to enhance information sharing and synergy among the relevant agencies. He commended the service commanders for the robust relationship existing between the various security agencies and the state government.

“We are determined because the primary duty of any government is to secure the lives and property of its citizens and ensure their welfare.

“We are determined to make sure we don’t fail in that regard.

“We’ll do anything to ensure that criminals flee Akwa Ibom’s shores whether it is by sea or land.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are donating these vehicles towards the realisation of those goals and objectives of government and the benefit of our people.

“I had promised that I’ll give whatever it takes to continue to improve security in this state. We had donated 14 gunboats earlier to fight maritime crimes.

“We’re going to support with land vehicles and other gadgets. We’re setting up a Tactical Command Control Centre in Akwa Ibom so that all the services can work together,” Eno stated.

He, however, cautioned that the vehicles, which are designated for security operations within Akwa Ibom State, should not be taken outside the state. The governor stressed that the vehicles should not be used for other purposes that would also thwart the government’s intentions for acquiring them.