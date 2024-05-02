Ogun assembly calls on Govt to take urgent action against rising cult violence

Bisi Oyedele (APC-Ipokia/Idiroko), the sponsor of the resolution, said during plenary in Abeokuta that there was also an urgent need for Gov. Dapo Abiodun to appoint a commissioner for youths in the state.

Oyedele noted that the incessant cult killings in some parts of the state, especially Abeokuta, which had started over six weeks ago needed to be addressed as soon as possible.

The lawmaker alleged that no fewer than 10 individuals had lost their lives to cult-related violence within the last 42 days. He stated that the rate at which lives were being lost in the state capital remained worrisome and baffling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Recent incidents include the shooting in broad daylight of five individuals at different locations within Abeokuta.

"Also worrisome is the continuous killings among young people across the state, which is adversely affecting businesses and tarnishing the reputation of our dear state,” he said.

Oyedele stressed that there was a need for urgent intervention from both security operatives and the state government to address the escalating violence in other parts of the state.

He said that the anti-cultism section of the State Police Command must enhance intelligence gathering and take proactive measures to curb the reoccurring menace across the state.

“There is an urgent need for the governor to appoint a commissioner for youths, who will be saddled with the responsibility of providing productive initiatives for young people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He will also have to promote continuous engagements across the state and drive youth-related policies and programmes in the State Executive Council.

“Government should focus on continuous human capital development through job facilitation and enhance the skills of youths across the state.

“We call on the government to prioritise the aforementioned initiatives, as the time to address the root causes of social unrest and provide sustainable solutions for the youth population is now,” he stated.

Other members who spoke on the resolution called on security agencies, especially the police, to do more to put an end to the issue of cultism in the state. They called for effective youth engagements, while also calling on residents to always provide information to the police.