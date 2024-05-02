ADVERTISEMENT
Federal Government vows to eradicate open defecation by 2025

News Agency Of Nigeria

The implementation will ensure sustainable total sanitation and implementation of green technology initiatives in Nigeria.

Open defecation in nigeria (PUNCH)
Open defecation in nigeria (PUNCH)

Salako said this at the public hearing by the House of Representatives Committee on Environment, on the need to end open defecation in Nigeria and increase the number of toilets annually.

“The ministry initiated a programme titled ‘Clean and Green’ in which one of it is aimed among others to eliminate Open defecation by 2025.”

The minister said this will ensure sustainable total sanitation and implementation of green technology initiatives in Nigeria. He said that the Ministry is implementing community based intervention on the control of open defecation programmes nationwide.

Salako said this had the components of sensitisation, awareness campaign and construction, provision of public toilets with Solar powered Boreholes.

According to him, the programme has been implemented in FCT, Nasarawa, Niger and Abia states, and the ministry intends to scale up the project to other states of the Federation.

He said that the ministry was saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that Nigeria develops in harmony with the environment. The minister added that the government would ensure environmental protection and natural resources conservation for sustainable development.

Rep. Pondi Gbabojor, Chairman, House Committee on Environment called on the Federal Government and its agencies at all levels, to take deliberate action to mitigate the living conditions of Nigerians.

He said this includes those whose statutory duties border on conservation of the environment, provision of succor to victims of disasters. Others he said include environmental remediation and infrastructure providers.

“As representatives of the people, it is our duty to call on the authorities of the State to address these challenges comprehensively".

He added that they should strive to ensure the implementation of sustainable solutions that prioritise the safety and well-being of our citizens.

News Agency Of Nigeria

