Man bags 3 yrs term for stealing phones from worshippers after making calls

Delivering judgment, magistrate, O.O. Latunji said that she convicted and sentenced Adeshina based on the evidence made available to her as well as his plea of guilt. Latunji added that she sentenced the convict to three years in prison despite his plea to the court to temper justice with mercy to serve as a deterrent to other criminals.

“I hope that the convict is truly remorseful of his action because you shall be subjected to stiffer punishment if caught again after completing your jail term.

“Therefore, Adeshina is sentenced to three years in prison with hard labour,” Latunji said.

Earlier, the prosecution, Insp Oluseyi Akinola told the court that the convict was arraigned on a five-count charge of stealing. Akinola further stated that Adeshina committed the crime on December 26 2023, January 12 and February 16 respectively in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to him, Adeshina went to different churches around the Mokola community, disguised as a member of the congregation. The prosecution said that the convict asks his victims to allow him to make use of their phones for an emergency and takes off with the phones.

He said that nemesis caught up with the convict on April 8 when one of the victims apprehended him at the Saint Stephen area of Mokola in Ibadan.

The prosecutor stated that Emmanuel Julius, Tosin Jimoh, Blessing Ogunniyi, Deborah Babatunde and Modupe Olalere had reported the matter at Mokola police station about the serial theft of their mobile phones.

He said that the convict stole an Infinix Alt6 worth ₦60,000; a Techno pop C valued at ₦55,000, an Itel 860, valued at ₦78,000; an iPhone XI valued at ₦180,000 and an Infinix Max7 valued at ₦110,000.

