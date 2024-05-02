Nigerians raise questions about Bobrisky’s lawyers as Cubana Chief Priest dodges trial

Bobrisky was recently sentenced to six months imprisonment without an option of fine in April. The controversial celebrity was handed the jail term for abusing the naira after pleading guilty to the charge.

While pronouncing the judgement, Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos said Bobrisky’s conviction would serve as a deterrent to others who are fond of abusing and mutilating the naira.

However, barely a week after Bobrisky’s sentencing, another social media celebrity, Pascal Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chief Priest was arraigned for the same infraction.

But unlike Bobrisky, Cubana Chief Priest, who is perceived to be richer and more influential than the former did not plead guilty to the charge. Hence, he was granted ₦10m bail with two sureties in like sum.

However, on Thursday, May 2, 2024, when proceedings resumed on the case, Cubana Chief Priest’s lawyer, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), informed the court that his client had opted to settle the case out of court.

Ojukwu said his client and the EFCC are exploring out-of-court settlement in accordance with the provisions of section 14 (2) of the EFCC Act.

If this goes through, the EFCC’s naira abuse charge against Cubana Chief Priest will be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, this development has been generating reactions on social media as Nigerians question the qualifications and competence of the lawyers who handled Bobrisky’s case.

Many comments on X suggest Bobrisky would not have been sentenced if his lawyers had known their onions.

Below are some of Nigerians’ reactions to the matter as Bobrisky trends on X.

