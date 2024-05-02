ADVERTISEMENT
Bandits 'doctor', masterminds of Greenfield University attack, others arrested

Nurudeen Shotayo

Police authorities said the suspect has confessed to being a leader of a kidnap syndicate terrorising the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

NAPTAN begs abductors of Greenfield University students not to execute them. [onlinenigeria]
According to the police authorities, one of the arrested suspects, Ibrahim Abdullahi popularly known as Mande, is a notorious terrorist leader who orchestrated and participated in the kidnapping and murder of Greenfield University students.

He is also said to be responsible for most kidnappings and other crimes along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while parading the suspects at the Kaduna Police Command Headquarters on Thursday, May 2, 2024, said Mande's arrest was achieved based on credible information at the Abuja-Kaduna Road flyover by Rido Junction in Chikun Local Government Area.

He disclosed that the suspect has confessed to being a leader of a kidnap syndicate terrorising the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway and ranked among notorious bandits like Dogo Gide and Bello Turji.

Police operatives also arrested another notorious kidnap gang leader who masterminded the September 2023 attack on the Saint Raphael Catholic Church at Fadan Kamantan where a seminarian and the church were burnt to ashes.

Regrettably, the suspects had already set ablaze the priest’s residence before the arrival of the authorities. Despite the valiant efforts of operatives, one seminarian Stephen Naaman tragically lost his life in the inferno, and property worth millions of Naira, including a Honda vehicle and a motorcycle, were consumed by the fire.

“However, due to diligence and tireless pursuit of the issue by the police, on the 22nd of March, 2024 one Yakubu Saidu, the mastermind and leader of the notorious kidnapping gang, was apprehended and he confessed to his involvement in the heinous crime”. Adejobi said.

