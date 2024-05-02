ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu may return home in commercial plane as presidential jets are still faulty

Bayo Wahab

The president may be forced to return home on another chartered flight if the jets’ problems are not fixed by the end of his official engagements abroad.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Following his diplomatic engagements with Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Rotterdam, Netherlands, President Tinubu, according to media reports, was forced to use a chartered plane to Saudi Arabia after his main presidential jet developed a fault and was taken in for maintenance.

It was reported that the second presidential jet he could have flown to Saudi for the World Economic Summit also developed a technical snag.

With the two aircraft grounded, the president’s aides, ministers, and other government officials were equally forced to fly to the summit on commercial airlines, leaving the faulty jets behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was expected that the jets would be ready to transport the president back home by the end of the summit. However, on Thursday, May 2, 2024, a source in the presidency disclosed to this writer that the aircraft are still under maintenance.

This indicated that the president may be forced to return home on another chartered flight if the jets’ problems are not fixed by the end of his official engagements abroad.

When asked about the state of the jets, the source said they are “still under maintenance” adding that the president may have to return to Nigeria “using commercial flight.”

The source also disclosed that barring any last-minute changes, President Tinubu is likely to return to the country on Saturday, May 4.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bandits 'doctor', masterminds of Greenfield University attack, others arrested

Bandits 'doctor', masterminds of Greenfield University attack, others arrested

Anambra Govt arrests father who marries off underage daughter to a wife beater

Anambra Govt arrests father who marries off underage daughter to a wife beater

Tinubu may return home in commercial plane as presidential jets are still faulty

Tinubu may return home in commercial plane as presidential jets are still faulty

Wike plans to use drones to fight insecurity, enhance security in FCT

Wike plans to use drones to fight insecurity, enhance security in FCT

Ogun assembly calls on Govt to take urgent action against rising cult violence

Ogun assembly calls on Govt to take urgent action against rising cult violence

Federal Government vows to eradicate open defecation by 2025

Federal Government vows to eradicate open defecation by 2025

'EFCC no dey joke oh!': Cubana Chief Priest recounts ordeal with anti-graft agency

'EFCC no dey joke oh!': Cubana Chief Priest recounts ordeal with anti-graft agency

Nearly 50 people are dead due to the collapse of major highway

Nearly 50 people are dead due to the collapse of major highway

How El-Rufai 'fraudulently' obtained $350m loan from World Bank - Shehu Sani

How El-Rufai 'fraudulently' obtained $350m loan from World Bank - Shehu Sani

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Trachoma begins as a bacterial infection that affects the eye, vision loss and permanent blindness [The Carter Center]

NGO allocates $36.5m to Nigeria, 15 other countries to eradicate trachoma

From left: Permanent Secretary, Basic & Secondary Education, Abayomi Abolaji; Commissioner for Basic Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso during the Lagos State Government 2024 Ministerial Press Briefing by the Ministry of Basic Education in Lagos on Thursday [NAN]

Lagos Govt pays WAEC fees for 58,188 SSCE students with ₦1.5 billion

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu says taxation system will eliminate the shackles of corruption

Again, JAMB extends Direct Entry registration, says 2024 UTME best in history [Myschoolng]

Again, JAMB extends Direct Entry registration, says 2024 UTME best in history