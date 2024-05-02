ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC, Cubana Chief Priest to resolve naira abuse case out of court

Bayo Wahab

Cubana Chief Priest's lawyer says his client and the EFCC have applied that the matter be settled under the provisions of section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

Pascal Okechukwu also known as Cubana Chief Priest when he appeared in court in Lagos State on April 17, 2024, over the naira abuse allegation leveled against him by the EFCC.

This development was made known on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at the resumption of proceedings.

The Federal High Court in Lagos State on Wednesday, April 17, granted Cubana Chief Priest ₦10m bail with two sureties in like sum after he was detained for abusing the national currency.

But at the resumption of proceedings, the defense counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN) informed the court that the parties were exploring out-of-court settlement.

He added that his client and the EFCC have applied that the matter be settled under the provisions of section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

The section of the EFCC act stipulates that the Attorney General of the Federation has the power to institute, continue, or discontinue criminal proceedings against any persons in any court of law.

Recall that during his first court appearance, Cubana Chief Priest pleaded not guilty to the naira abuse allegation and was granted bail in the sum of 10m with two responsible sureties in like sum each.

The social media celebrity was arraigned days after controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky was convicted for the same infraction.

Bayo Wahab

