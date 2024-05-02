ADVERTISEMENT
Wike plans to use drones to fight insecurity, enhance security in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FCT minister stated that the security interventions in the FCT has drastically reduced insecurity.

Consul-General of the Embassy of Hungary in Nigeria, Endre Deri and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]
Wike disclosed this when the Consul-General of the Embassy of Hungary in Nigeria, Endre Deri visited him in Abuja on Thursday. The minister, while responding to the consul-general comments on the need for drones, said, “whether we want some drones? Yes, there is no going back”.

He promised to discuss with the security experts and to consider a conversation with Deri on the type of drones that would be effective and efficient work based on the terrain of FCT.

He said that security was part of President Bola Tinubu’s priority in his “Renewed Hope” agenda. The minister said that the security interventions in the FCT were already yielding results, stressing that the incidents of insecurity had drastically reduced.

“You too can attest to the fact that Abuja is safer now, because of the way we have been able to tackle the issue,” he added.

On agriculture, Wike said that the FCTA was open to collaborating with Hungry through Public-Private Partnership (PPP), adding that the administration was willing to provide the needed land.

The issue of agriculture is very key, and I know your country is doing well in agriculture.

“We can collaborate and partner in terms of PPP. We are willing to provide land, if you can reach those concerns we can start the process.

“Let us also know what they intend to produce in order to address the issue of food insecurity in FCT."

Earlier, Deri expressed the willingness of Hungry to partner with FCTA to improve security in the territory. The consul general, who commended the minister for improving the security situation in the FCT, expressed the willingness of his country to support the FCT with the latest drone technology.

“We are also interested in partnering with the FCTA in the areas of agriculture to boost food security and food safety for residents of the FCT,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

