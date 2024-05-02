ADVERTISEMENT
Group demands severe punishment for policeman who cut off pregnant wife's hand

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man’s action was a violation of his wife’s fundamental human rights.

NAN reports that Ibrahim, a resident of Dong community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau, cut off his wife, Hauwa’sk hand after an argument.

Kingsley Obida, the Executive Director, CAJR, made the call in a statement on Thursday in Jos. Obida, who said that the man’s action was a violation of his wife’s fundamental human rights, also described it as inhuman, callous, barbaric and heartless.

"We received the shocking news of how a Police officer, who ferociously dehumanised his seven-month-old pregnant wife and mother of his children, rendering her permanently disabled.

"CAJR condemns in totality the heartless, inhuman and barbaric act; it is out rightly callous and therefore condemnable in all ramification.

"This violence against women and girls has been happening in many communities in Plateau and Nigeria at large with many offenders not being punished.

"We are appealing to the Nigerian Police and other security agencies saddled with the responsibility of protecting citizens to ensure Ibrahim and other perpetrators of such act face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Obida called on the Plateau Gender Commission to ensure that Hauwa and other victims of Gender Based Violence (GBV) get justice.

