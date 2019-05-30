Imo State government has denied any involvement in the demolition of Akachi Statue built by the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

Following reports that the new governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha has demolished the statue erected by his predecessor, the state government in a statement released on Thursday, May 30, 2019, has reacted to the reports saying it has no hands in the demolition.

The statement signed by the Special Adviser to the state governor, Steve Osuji alleged that the statue was pulled down by some people who ‘have nursed a loathing for the statue right from the beginning’

The statement reads: “Imo State government has no hand in the demolition of Akachi statue Contrary to reports emanating from Owerri, the Government of Imo State has no hand in the pulling down of the gargantuan Akachi statue near Aba Road, Owerri.

“In the same vein, government seizes this opportunity to warn Imo people to desist from unruly behavior and remain law-abiding as anyone caught breaking the law would be prosecuted. The security agencies have been put on alert to maintain law and order across the state.

“At about noon on Thursday, a mammoth crowd had besieged the Akachi statue hacking at it and trying to pull it down, apparently acting in pent up anger.

“According to reports, Imo people seem to have nursed a loathing for the statue right from the beginning, considering it a monument that portends ominous auguries for the people of the state.

“Another version suggests that the contractors who have been working rather endlessly around the statue for some time but who may have not been paid, may be responsible for the breaching of the giant statue.

“It needs to be reiterated that the Imo State govt under Governor Ihedioha has no hand in the attempt to pull down the Akachi statue. If government deems it necessary to pull down the statue or any structure for that matter, it would be done properly & in accordance with the law.

“Does it stand to reason that a government that is barely 24 hours old, with no handover notes whatsoever and without an office to work from yet would concern itself with an ordinary statue?

“Let it be known that the new government in Imo State has its eyes set on nobler goals which includes fast-tracking the rebuilding of Imo State”.

Emeka Ihedioha was sworn-in as executive governor of Imo state on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.