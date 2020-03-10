The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Liberation has lauded the Federal Government's decision to investigate and prosecute Boko Haram sponsors in the North-East.

According to the group, the battle against terrorism in the North-East would have long ended but for the alleged support the terrorists receive from some politicians.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, convener of the group, Princess Ajibola, hailed the Nigerian military for its tremendous feat in the war against terrorism "despite conspiracy by desperate politicians and their cohorts in foreign countries".

According to Ajibola, the supporters have continually engaged in acts that undermine the efforts of the military, like supplying food, drugs, to arming Boko Haram terrorists.

The group urged the Federal Government to investigate and prosecute those Nigerians who have formed a "deadly alliance" with international non-governmental organisations as, according to them, it would mark the final victory over the terrorist group.

"President Muhammadu Buhari must, as a matter of national interest, ensure that anyone found guilty gets maximum punishment as it would serve as a deterrent to others and an avenue for them to repent from their evil ways," the group said.

The centre equally urged relevant security agencies to begin the process of profiling and identifying these individuals and organisations that have elected to enemies of the country.