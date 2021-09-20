RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Sanwo-Olu signs anti-open grazing bill into law

Jude Egbas

Most southern governors are moving to ban open grazing of cattle.

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]
Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has signed a bill that criminalizes open grazing of cattle or other livestock within the city, into law.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had passed the piece of legislation on September 9, while transmitting same to the governor for assent.

The law proposes a 21-year jail term for herders in possession of firearms; and the establishment of a taskforce to curb open grazing of cattle in a city famed for its gridlock and bedlam.

Governors in Nigeria's southern region had banned open grazing of cattle in the region in May.

All governors in the south were also asked to put in place legislation to outlaw the practice within their jurisdictions, from September.

Clashes between herders and crop farmers have led to loss of lives and torching of communities across the country, in recent times.

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

