Gov Sanwo-Olu signs anti-open grazing bill into law

The Lagos State House of Assembly had passed the piece of legislation on September 9, while transmitting same to the governor for assent.

The law proposes a 21-year jail term for herders in possession of firearms; and the establishment of a taskforce to curb open grazing of cattle in a city famed for its gridlock and bedlam.

Governors in Nigeria's southern region had banned open grazing of cattle in the region in May.

All governors in the south were also asked to put in place legislation to outlaw the practice within their jurisdictions, from September.