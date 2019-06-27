The News Agency of Nigeri (NAN) reports that the new appointee is a former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives.

He represented Ibadan North-West/South-West Federal Constituency in the Green chamber between 1999 and 2007.

A statement issued by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Gov. Makinde, on Wednesday stated that the appointment was sequel to the approval granted the governor by the Oyo State House of Assembly for the appointment of 12 Special Advisers.

According to the statement, Oduyoye holds a Master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the University of Ibadan.

”He is expected to bring on board his over 30 years of political experience as a national leader of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and a former member of the House of Representatives,” the statement read.